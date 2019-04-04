Local area dancers show off their skills Dancers from the Mixed Attitudes dance program performed in front of a full house in the Ritzville Grade School gymnasium on March 27. The Mixed Attitudes Dance performances are instructed by Karen...

Washtucna Music Department students keeping busy Washtucna Music Department students have been busy in music festivals and competitions. Nate Hille and Jess Van Hollebeke (both trombone players) were selected for the Southeast Music Educators Honor...

School and church pair up to help bring new shoes to Lind students More than 200 happy feet traveled home from Lind Elementary School last week. Every child between pre-school and sixth grade got a new pair of shoes on March 27, sponsored by the Lind Cavalry...

Brief Update: Ralston Grange Easter Egg Hunt set for April 13 The annual Ralston Grange Easter egg hunt will be held at the Ralston Park on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. A continental breakfast and games in the Ralston Grange Hall will follow. Kids of all ages, from toddler on up, are welcomed to participate....

Lind Town Council bans tiny houses inside town limits The Lind Town Council met on March 26, and was called to order at 7 p.m. by Mayor Paula Bell. Unfinished business brought up the request by the McKinney family (Farm to Table) to sell fruit and vegetables once a week from a refrigerated truck...

EARH Board touches on number of topics at monthly meeting The East Adams Rural Healthcare (EARH) Board met on March 28 for its regular meeting. All board members were present. Two guests visited to make presentations: Sharon Shelton, on behalf of Eide Bailly LLP, and Sharon DeGroot, who is consulting for...

LRMS students issued laptops for school use The Lind and Ritzville School Boards met for their monthly meeting on March 25, where they received updates from a variety of different voices at the schools. Lind Elementary and Lind-Ritzville Middle School principal Cindy Deska recognized Tina...

Principals encouraged by results from latest MAP testing Lind-Ritzville Cooperative School District principals provided the Lind and Ritzville school boards with an update on recent Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) testing that took place earlier this year. The schools recently received the results of...

Brief Update: Application now available for $1,000 scholarship Applications for the 2019 Ritzville Chapter AR P.E.O. scholarship are now available from the guidance counselor at Lind-Ritzville High School and under the “Counselor” tab on the LRHS website. The scholarship is for $1,000 and is open to...