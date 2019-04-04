Local area dancers show off their skills
Dancers from the Mixed Attitudes dance program performed in front of a full house in the Ritzville Grade School gymnasium on March 27. The Mixed Attitudes Dance performances are instructed by Karen...
Washtucna Music Department students keeping busy
Washtucna Music Department students have been busy in music festivals and competitions. Nate Hille and Jess Van Hollebeke (both trombone players) were selected for the Southeast Music Educators Honor...
School and church pair up to help bring new shoes to Lind students
More than 200 happy feet traveled home from Lind Elementary School last week. Every child between pre-school and sixth grade got a new pair of shoes on March 27, sponsored by the Lind Cavalry...
Brief Update: Ralston Grange Easter Egg Hunt set for April 13
The annual Ralston Grange Easter egg hunt will be held at the Ralston Park on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. A continental breakfast and games in the Ralston Grange Hall will follow. Kids of all ages, from toddler on up, are welcomed to participate....
Lind Town Council bans tiny houses inside town limits
The Lind Town Council met on March 26, and was called to order at 7 p.m. by Mayor Paula Bell. Unfinished business brought up the request by the McKinney family (Farm to Table) to sell fruit and vegetables once a week from a refrigerated truck...
EARH Board touches on number of topics at monthly meeting
The East Adams Rural Healthcare (EARH) Board met on March 28 for its regular meeting. All board members were present. Two guests visited to make presentations: Sharon Shelton, on behalf of Eide Bailly LLP, and Sharon DeGroot, who is consulting for...
LRMS students issued laptops for school use
The Lind and Ritzville School Boards met for their monthly meeting on March 25, where they received updates from a variety of different voices at the schools. Lind Elementary and Lind-Ritzville Middle School principal Cindy Deska recognized Tina...
Principals encouraged by results from latest MAP testing
Lind-Ritzville Cooperative School District principals provided the Lind and Ritzville school boards with an update on recent Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) testing that took place earlier this year. The schools recently received the results of...
Brief Update: Application now available for $1,000 scholarship
Applications for the 2019 Ritzville Chapter AR P.E.O. scholarship are now available from the guidance counselor at Lind-Ritzville High School and under the “Counselor” tab on the LRHS website. The scholarship is for $1,000 and is open to...
LRHS student awarded scholarship from Big Bend Electric Cooperative
Big Bend Electric Cooperative has awarded three scholarships to local area high school seniors. They are Talmage Hales, Chiawana High School, son of James and Makala Hales of Pasco; Lacey Miller, Lind-Ritzville High School, daughter of Mike and...
Worst Seat In The House: One of many
If you are anything like me, you watched the Gonzaga Bulldogs lose to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. Games like these are harsh realities of the win and go on and lose and go home tournament format. I’ve said this before and it bears...
Broncos baseball team sweeps doubleheader against Davenport, 2-3 on young season
The Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Broncos baseball team picked up its first wins of the season last week, sweeping a doubleheader against the Davenport Gorillas in non-league action on March 26. The Broncos also dropped a non-league road game against the...
Broncos tennis season underway with three matches in four days
The Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Broncos tennis squad was busy last week, with the girls team playing three league matches in a four day span and the boys team playing two matches. The Broncos hosted the...
Lady Broncos split high-scoring doubleheader against Davenport
The Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Lady Broncos softball squad found themselves in a high-scoring affair during its non-league doubleheader against the Davenport Gorillas on March 26, with a total of 58 runs being scored between the teams in just the two...
Track & field team travels to Deer Park for invitational
Two different weeks, two different track meets for the Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Broncos track & field team. On March 20 – long before the snow melted – Cheney High School hosted the first track meet of the season for the Broncos. If you were...
Legislative Commentary: April 4, 2019
Dear Friends, A couple of weeks ago we started using a catch-all term—“Taxapalooza”—to highlight the sheer number of tax proposals put on the table before and during this legislative session. If you were to visit my office at the Senate,...
Focusing on justice for indigenous women
According to the Yakima Herald Republic’s special series, “The Vanished:” “A report from the National Institute of Justice found that more than four out of five Native American women have experienced violence in their lives. In 2016, the...
Lind-Ritzville Schools Above & Beyond Recipient: March
Tina Shields was selected as the Lind-Ritzville Schools Above & Beyond recipient for the month of March. Shields was nominated by Lind Elementary and Lind-Ritzville Middle School principal Cindy...
Lind Elementary School Students of the Month: March
March Students of the Month. Back row (from left): Briseida Oliva-Montejano, Alejandra Novoa-Guizar, Carlos Garcia and Aiko-Valles-Ceciliano. Front row: Olivia Blake, Isabella Najera, Jason Dobbins,...
Death Notice: Kenneth R. Kanzler
Kenneth R. Kanzler passed away on April 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held Friday April 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Ritzville at the Ritzville Memorial Cemetery. A full obituary will run in next week’s paper. Arrangements are handled by...